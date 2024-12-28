Berry’s 27 lead Charleston Southern past Columbia International 95-89

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Daylen Berry scored 27 points as Charleston Southern beat Columbia International 95-89 on Saturday. Berry…

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Daylen Berry scored 27 points as Charleston Southern beat Columbia International 95-89 on Saturday.

Berry had 10 rebounds for the Buccaneers (4-11). RJ Johnson scored 25 points while shooting 7 for 19 (0 for 6 from 3-point range) and 11 of 13 from the free-throw line and added seven assists. Keenan Wilkins went 4 of 12 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

JJ Vaughan finished with 24 points for the Rams. Columbia International also got 22 points from Christian Howard. Brandon Hunt also had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

