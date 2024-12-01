Bergens’ 20 lead Fairfield over Fairleigh Dickinson 78-74

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Jamie Bergens had 20 points in Fairfield’s 78-74 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday. Bergens also…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Jamie Bergens had 20 points in Fairfield’s 78-74 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday.

Bergens also added three steals for the Stags (4-4). Peyton Smith scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds. Deon Perry had nine points and shot 3 of 8 from the field and 3 for 5 from the free-throw line.

Jo’el Emanuel led the Knights (3-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Dylan Jones added 14 points for Fairleigh Dickinson. Terrence Brown also had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.