Bent Leuchten scores 21 of his 23 points in second half to help UC Irvine defeat Belmont 92-84

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bent Leuchten scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half when UC Irvine scored 67 points and the Anteaters defeated Belmont 92-84 on Thursday night.

Leuchten added 15 rebounds for the Anteaters (10-1). Justin Hohn scored 19 points, going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Myles Che shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 18 points.

Carter Whitt led the Bruins (9-3) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and nine assists. Isaiah Walker added 16 points for Belmont. Tyler Lundblade also had 11 points. The Bruins ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

Che scored eight points in the first half and UC Irvine went into halftime trailing 39-25.

