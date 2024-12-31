Bent Leuchten powers UC Irvine to 71-63 victory over Cal Baptist

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Bent Leuchten scored 20 points as UC Irvine beat California Baptist 71-63 on Monday night. Leuchten…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Bent Leuchten scored 20 points as UC Irvine beat California Baptist 71-63 on Monday night.

Leuchten added 10 rebounds for the Anteaters (11-2). Devin Tillis scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Justin Hohn shot 5 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Dominique Daniels Jr. led the way for the Lancers (7-7) with 19 points and two steals. Adam Moussa added 19 points and four assists. Kendal Coleman had six points and 12 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

