Bennett and UMKC host Kansas

UMKC Kangaroos (3-7) at Kansas Jayhawks (8-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces Kansas after Emani Bennett scored 23 points in UMKC’s 67-50 loss to the Idaho State Bengals.

The Jayhawks have gone 5-0 at home. Kansas is 6-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Kangaroos are 1-5 in road games. UMKC is ninth in the Summit with 9.8 assists per game led by Ana Oliveira Dias averaging 2.2.

Kansas scores 66.9 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 65.2 UMKC gives up. UMKC has shot at a 38.8% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 37.3% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: S’Mya Nichols is shooting 46.4% and averaging 21.1 points for the Jayhawks.

Bennett is shooting 34.2% and averaging 13.2 points for the Kangaroos.

