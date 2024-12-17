Bennett and Quinnipiac host Holy Cross

Holy Cross Crusaders (5-5) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-5, 2-0 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats…

Holy Cross Crusaders (5-5) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-5, 2-0 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -8.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts Holy Cross after Khaden Bennett scored 23 points in Quinnipiac’s 83-73 victory against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Bobcats have gone 3-0 at home. Quinnipiac allows 73.8 points and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Crusaders are 1-4 on the road. Holy Cross ranks fifth in the Patriot League allowing 72.0 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

Quinnipiac is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Holy Cross allows to opponents. Holy Cross averages 67.5 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 73.8 Quinnipiac gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mabrey is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 7.1 points.

Max Green is shooting 43.1% and averaging 13.7 points for the Crusaders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.