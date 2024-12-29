Benjamin leads Tarleton State against Florida A&M after 27-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-7) at Tarleton State Texans (4-10) Stephenville, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texans -7.5;…

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-7) at Tarleton State Texans (4-10)

Stephenville, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texans -7.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State plays Florida A&M after Bubu Benjamin scored 27 points in Tarleton State’s 100-83 win against the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets.

The Texans have gone 3-1 in home games. Tarleton State has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rattlers are 0-7 on the road. Florida A&M has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Tarleton State averages 64.4 points per game, 19.8 fewer points than the 84.2 Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M averages 72.5 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 73.7 Tarleton State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benjamin is averaging 17.1 points for the Texans.

Sterling Young is averaging 12.3 points for the Rattlers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.