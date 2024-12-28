Benjamin and Tarleton State host Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-7) at Tarleton State Texans (4-10) Stephenville, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State takes…

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-7) at Tarleton State Texans (4-10)

Stephenville, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State takes on Florida A&M after Bubu Benjamin scored 27 points in Tarleton State’s 100-83 win over the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets.

The Texans are 3-1 on their home court. Tarleton State ranks ninth in the WAC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Mpaka averaging 2.4.

The Rattlers are 0-7 on the road. Florida A&M is second in the SWAC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Shirley averaging 3.5.

Tarleton State’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 5.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Tarleton State has allowed to its opponents (44.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Benjamin is shooting 51.9% and averaging 17.1 points for the Texans.

Sterling Young is shooting 39.4% and averaging 12.3 points for the Rattlers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

