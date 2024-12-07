Belmont hosts Gregory and Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Raiders (7-2) at Belmont Bruins (4-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee plays Belmont…

Middle Tennessee Raiders (7-2) at Belmont Bruins (4-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee plays Belmont after Jalynn Gregory scored 20 points in Middle Tennessee’s 85-41 victory over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Bruins are 1-1 on their home court. Belmont ranks ninth in the MVC with 28.8 points per game in the paint led by Carmyn Harrison averaging 6.7.

The Raiders are 2-1 in road games. Middle Tennessee is sixth in the CUSA scoring 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Ta’Mia Scott averaging 8.0.

Belmont makes 37.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Middle Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (34.8%). Middle Tennessee has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 38.1% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Holmes is shooting 39.8% and averaging 11.8 points for the Bruins.

Anastasiia Boldyreva is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Raiders.

