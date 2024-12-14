Belmont Bruins take on the Richmond Spiders, look for 5th straight victory

Belmont Bruins (8-2, 1-0 MVC) at Richmond Spiders (4-5) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -1.5;…

Belmont Bruins (8-2, 1-0 MVC) at Richmond Spiders (4-5)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont is looking to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Richmond.

The Spiders have gone 2-1 at home. Richmond is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.7 turnovers per game.

The Bruins have gone 2-0 away from home. Belmont is seventh in the MVC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Pierre averaging 6.2.

Richmond scores 69.2 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 76.9 Belmont allows. Belmont has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Roche is shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, while averaging 6.9 points.

Isaiah Walker is averaging 12.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bruins.

___

