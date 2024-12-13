Belmont Bruins take on the Richmond Spiders, aim for 5th straight victory

Belmont Bruins (8-2, 1-0 MVC) at Richmond Spiders (4-5) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont seeks to…

Belmont Bruins (8-2, 1-0 MVC) at Richmond Spiders (4-5)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont seeks to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Richmond.

The Spiders have gone 2-1 at home. Richmond gives up 70.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Bruins are 2-0 on the road. Belmont is fifth in the MVC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Walker averaging 2.4.

Richmond is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Belmont allows to opponents. Belmont averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Richmond gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delonnie Hunt is scoring 18.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Spiders.

Walker is averaging 12.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bruins.

