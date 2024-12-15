Bellarmine visits Indiana after Striplin’s 27-point game

Bellarmine Knights (9-2) at Indiana Hoosiers (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana faces…

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana faces Bellarmine after Karoline Striplin scored 27 points in Indiana’s 75-60 victory against the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Hoosiers are 4-1 on their home court. Indiana scores 67.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Knights are 3-2 on the road. Bellarmine averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 8-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Indiana’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine has shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yarden Garzon is shooting 39.2% and averaging 14.6 points for the Hoosiers.

Skylar Treadwell is averaging 8.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Knights.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

