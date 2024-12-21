Bellarmine visits Hammond and Colorado

Bellarmine Knights (3-9) at Colorado Buffaloes (8-2, 0-1 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes…

Bellarmine Knights (3-9) at Colorado Buffaloes (8-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -25.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Bellarmine after Julian Hammond III scored 23 points in Colorado’s 81-70 win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Buffaloes have gone 7-0 in home games. Colorado is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Knights have gone 0-6 away from home. Bellarmine has a 1-5 record against teams above .500.

Colorado averages 76.5 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 79.8 Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine averages 74.3 points per game, 4.6 more than the 69.7 Colorado allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hammond is shooting 47.9% and averaging 13.4 points for the Buffaloes.

Dylan Branson is averaging 8.6 points for the Knights.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

