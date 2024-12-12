Bellarmine takes on Chattanooga, seeks 6th straight home win

Chattanooga Mocs (4-6) at Bellarmine Knights (8-2) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts Chattanooga trying to…

Chattanooga Mocs (4-6) at Bellarmine Knights (8-2)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts Chattanooga trying to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Knights have gone 4-0 at home. Bellarmine is seventh in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.6 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Mocs are 1-2 in road games. Chattanooga scores 59.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Bellarmine averages 77.9 points, 20.8 more per game than the 57.1 Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Bellarmine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayley Harrison is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Knights.

Karsen Murphy is shooting 37.6% and averaging 10.4 points for the Mocs.

