Bellarmine takes home win streak into matchup with Chattanooga

Chattanooga Mocs (4-6) at Bellarmine Knights (8-2)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Knights face Chattanooga.

The Knights have gone 4-0 in home games. Bellarmine ranks fifth in the ASUN with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Skylar Treadwell averaging 5.1.

The Mocs are 1-2 on the road. Chattanooga scores 59.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Bellarmine averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga averages 59.4 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 65.6 Bellarmine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayley Harrison is shooting 46.2% and averaging 16.6 points for the Knights.

Karsen Murphy is averaging 10.4 points for the Mocs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

