Bellarmine plays Western Carolina, aims to break road skid

Bellarmine Knights (2-6) at Western Carolina Catamounts (2-4)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits Western Carolina looking to break its four-game road losing streak.

The Catamounts are 2-0 in home games. Western Carolina is sixth in the SoCon with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Vernon Collins averaging 4.0.

The Knights are 0-4 on the road. Bellarmine is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

Western Carolina’s average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.5 per game Western Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chevalier Emery is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Catamounts.

Jack Karasinski is shooting 61.2% and averaging 16.9 points for the Knights.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.