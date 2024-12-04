Bellarmine faces Western Carolina on 4-game road skid

Bellarmine Knights (2-6) at Western Carolina Catamounts (2-4) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -3.5;…

Bellarmine Knights (2-6) at Western Carolina Catamounts (2-4)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine will try to stop its four-game road slide when the Knights take on Western Carolina.

The Catamounts are 2-0 in home games. Western Carolina gives up 76.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Knights are 0-4 on the road. Bellarmine is second in the ASUN scoring 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Ben Johnson averaging 7.3.

Western Carolina’s average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine averages 73.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 76.5 Western Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chevalier Emery is shooting 37.7% and averaging 13.3 points for the Catamounts.

Jack Karasinski is averaging 16.9 points for the Knights.

