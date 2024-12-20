Bell leads Wichita State against Kansas State after 21-point game

Kansas State Wildcats (6-4) at Wichita State Shockers (8-3) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts…

Kansas State Wildcats (6-4) at Wichita State Shockers (8-3)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts Kansas State after Xavier Bell scored 21 points in Wichita State’s 74-64 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Shockers have gone 5-1 at home. Wichita State has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats are 0-1 on the road. Kansas State ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 17.4 assists per game led by Dug McDaniel averaging 5.0.

Wichita State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Kansas State gives up. Kansas State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Wichita State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Shockers.

David N’Guessan is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Wildcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.