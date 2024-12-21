Bell and Wichita State host Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (6-4) at Wichita State Shockers (8-3) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5;…

Kansas State Wildcats (6-4) at Wichita State Shockers (8-3)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts Kansas State after Xavier Bell scored 21 points in Wichita State’s 74-64 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Shockers are 5-1 in home games. Wichita State is sixth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 33.8 rebounds. Quincy Ballard paces the Shockers with 6.7 boards.

The Wildcats are 0-1 on the road. Kansas State is seventh in the Big 12 scoring 36.0 points per game in the paint led by David N’Guessan averaging 10.6.

Wichita State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc.

N’Guessan is averaging 14.1 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.