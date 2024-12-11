Belker and Princeton host Rhode Island

Rhode Island Rams (4-7) at Princeton Tigers (5-4) Princeton, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts Rhode…

Rhode Island Rams (4-7) at Princeton Tigers (5-4)

Princeton, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts Rhode Island after Skye Belker scored 24 points in Princeton’s 79-76 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Tigers are 1-0 on their home court. Princeton is third in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 31.7 rebounds. Fadima Tall leads the Tigers with 5.6 boards.

The Rams are 2-2 in road games. Rhode Island ranks seventh in the A-10 scoring 29.6 points per game in the paint led by Ines Debroise averaging 10.0.

Princeton averages 68.7 points, 14.0 more per game than the 54.7 Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 58.9 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 67.0 Princeton allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Belker is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Tigers.

Harsimran Kaur is averaging 10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Rams.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.