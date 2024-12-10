Becki leads Ball State against No. 11 Ohio State after 20-point showing

Ball State Cardinals (6-3) at Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ball State Cardinals (6-3) at Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits No. 11 Ohio State after Ally Becki scored 20 points in Ball State’s 80-61 victory against the Davidson Wildcats.

The Buckeyes have gone 4-0 at home. Ohio State ranks eighth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 38.6 rebounds. Elsa Lemmila leads the Buckeyes with 7.5 boards.

The Cardinals have gone 1-0 away from home. Ball State averages 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

Ohio State scores 88.4 points, 25.8 more per game than the 62.6 Ball State allows. Ball State has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points greater than the 35.1% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Gray is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Buckeyes.

Becki is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Cardinals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.