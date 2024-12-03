Beck leads Houston Christian against Oklahoma State after 23-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (2-4) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (7-1) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian visits…

Houston Christian Huskies (2-4) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (7-1)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian visits Oklahoma State after Kendall Beck scored 23 points in Houston Christian’s 62-49 victory over the Southwestern (TX) Pirates.

The Cowgirls have gone 6-0 in home games. Oklahoma State is fourth in the Big 12 with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Stailee Heard averaging 6.6.

The Huskies are 0-3 on the road. Houston Christian gives up 57.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.2 points per game.

Oklahoma State makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 16.0 percentage points higher than Houston Christian has allowed to its opponents (34.5%). Houston Christian has shot at a 38.0% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 34.4% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Gray averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc.

Tiffany Tullis is averaging 7.6 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Huskies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

