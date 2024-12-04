Beck and Houston Christian host Oklahoma State

Houston Christian Huskies (2-4) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (7-1) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian takes…

Houston Christian Huskies (2-4) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (7-1)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian takes on Oklahoma State after Kendall Beck scored 23 points in Houston Christian’s 62-49 win against the Southwestern (TX) Pirates.

The Cowgirls have gone 6-0 at home.

The Huskies are 0-3 on the road. Houston Christian has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Oklahoma State makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 16.0 percentage points higher than Houston Christian has allowed to its opponents (34.5%). Houston Christian averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Oklahoma State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Gray is scoring 17.3 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Cowgirls.

Tiffany Tullis is shooting 48.6% and averaging 7.6 points for the Huskies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

