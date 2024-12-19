Beans, Western Carolina Catamounts to face the Murray State Racers

Western Carolina Catamounts (7-4) at Murray State Racers (5-3) Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina takes…

Western Carolina Catamounts (7-4) at Murray State Racers (5-3)

Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina takes on Murray State for a Division 1 Division matchup Thursday.

The Racers have gone 2-1 at home. Murray State is second in the MVC with 18.0 assists per game led by Haven Ford averaging 5.9.

The Catamounts are 4-3 on the road. Western Carolina is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.2 turnovers per game.

Murray State scores 87.6 points, 18.4 more per game than the 69.2 Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina averages 72.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 74.0 Murray State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Halli Poock is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Racers.

Jada Burton is averaging 9.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Catamounts.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

