Beale scores 25 off the bench, Hampton knocks off N.C. A&T 82-71

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — George Beale helped lead Hampton over North Carolina A&T on Tuesday night with 25 points off of the bench in an 82-71 win.

Beale shot 9 of 16 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Pirates (4-5, 1-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Tyler Rice scored 17 points, going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line. Noah Farrakhan finished 5 of 12 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Aggies (3-5, 0-1) were led in scoring by Landon Glasper, who finished with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Nikolaos Chitikoudis added 15 points and 12 rebounds for N.C. A&T. Ryan Forrest also recorded 15 points and two blocks.

Rice scored 10 points in the first half and Hampton went into halftime trailing 42-34. Beale scored 17 points in the second half.

