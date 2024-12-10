Baylor takes home win streak into matchup with Norfolk State

Norfolk State Spartans (6-4) at Baylor Bears (6-3) Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Baylor hosts Norfolk State…

Norfolk State Spartans (6-4) at Baylor Bears (6-3)

Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor hosts Norfolk State aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Bears are 4-0 in home games. Baylor is 6-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

The Spartans are 3-3 on the road. Norfolk State is the best team in the MEAC giving up just 67.4 points per game while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

Baylor’s average of 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Baylor allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Nunn averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 52.9% from beyond the arc.

Brian Moore Jr. is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Spartans.

