Batties scores 16, Harvard takes down Iona 67-61

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Thomas Batties II had 16 points in Harvard’s 67-61 victory against Iona on Sunday.

Batties also contributed eight rebounds and six blocks for the Crimson (4-8). Austin Hunt scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Tey Barbour had 14 points and shot 4 for 6 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Gaels (4-9) were led in scoring by Dejour Reaves, who finished with 22 points and four steals. Adam Njie added 12 points and four steals for Iona. Yaphet Moundi also put up eight points and four blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

