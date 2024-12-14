Bates leads Missouri against LIU after 29-point game

Long Island Sharks (4-8) at Missouri Tigers (8-1) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -26.5; over/under…

Long Island Sharks (4-8) at Missouri Tigers (8-1)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -26.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts LIU after Tamar Bates scored 29 points in Missouri’s 76-67 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Tigers have gone 8-0 at home. Missouri is ninth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 66.8 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Sharks are 2-5 on the road. LIU is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Missouri averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.6 per game LIU gives up. LIU scores 5.0 more points per game (71.8) than Missouri gives up to opponents (66.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bates is shooting 54.2% and averaging 14.1 points for the Tigers.

Malachi Davis is scoring 17.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Sharks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.