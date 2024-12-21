Bashir puts up 27, Monmouth knocks off Fairfield 88-74

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Abdi Bashir Jr. had 27 points in Monmouth’s 88-74 victory against Fairfield on Saturday.…

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Abdi Bashir Jr. had 27 points in Monmouth’s 88-74 victory against Fairfield on Saturday.

Bashir shot 9 of 21 from the field, including 5 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Hawks (2-10). Jack Collins scored 13 points while going 5 of 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and added five assists. Madison Durr shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Prophet Johnson finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Stags (5-7, 1-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Braden Sparks added 16 points and two steals for Fairfield. Deon Perry finished with 12 points, six assists and three steals.

Monmouth took the lead with 16:32 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 43-33 at halftime, with Bashir racking up 11 points. Monmouth outscored Fairfield by four points in the second half, and Bashir scored a team-high 16 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

Monmouth plays Auburn on the road on Monday, and Fairfield visits Columbia on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

