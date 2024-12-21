Bashir and Monmouth host Fairfield

Fairfield Stags (5-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (1-10) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Fairfield Stags (5-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (1-10)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -3.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts Fairfield after Abdi Bashir Jr. scored 26 points in Monmouth’s 71-67 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Hawks play their first home game after going 1-10 to start the season. Monmouth has a 1-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Stags are 1-3 on the road. Fairfield is sixth in the MAAC scoring 70.6 points per game and is shooting 41.6%.

Monmouth’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Fairfield gives up. Fairfield averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Monmouth allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bashir is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 21.1 points.

Prophet Johnson is averaging 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and two steals for the Stags.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 67.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Stags: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

