Bascoe leads Villanova against Temple after 26-point showing

Temple Owls (4-3) at Villanova Wildcats (5-3)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on Temple after Jasmine Bascoe scored 26 points in Villanova’s 81-65 victory over the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Wildcats have gone 3-0 in home games. Villanova has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Owls are 3-1 on the road. Temple is ninth in the AAC scoring 61.6 points per game and is shooting 35.7%.

Villanova averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Temple allows. Temple’s 35.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than Villanova has allowed to its opponents (41.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bascoe is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Tiarra East is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Owls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

