Bascoe and Villanova host Temple

Temple Owls (4-3) at Villanova Wildcats (5-3) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on Temple…

Temple Owls (4-3) at Villanova Wildcats (5-3)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on Temple after Jasmine Bascoe scored 26 points in Villanova’s 81-65 win against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Wildcats have gone 3-0 in home games. Villanova is eighth in the Big East scoring 64.6 points while shooting 40.3% from the field.

The Owls are 3-1 on the road. Temple ranks sixth in the AAC with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Anissa Rivera averaging 2.9.

Villanova averages 64.6 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 61.1 Temple gives up. Temple averages 61.6 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 63.1 Villanova allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bascoe is shooting 42.6% and averaging 15.4 points for the Wildcats.

Tiarra East is averaging 15.3 points for the Owls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.