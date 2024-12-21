Barnhizer’s fifth straight double-double leads Northwestern past DePaul 84-64

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Nick Martinelli scored 23 points and Brooks Barnhizer posted his fifth-straight double-double as Northwestern cruised to…

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Nick Martinelli scored 23 points and Brooks Barnhizer posted his fifth-straight double-double as Northwestern cruised to an 84-64 win over cross-town rival DePaul on Saturday.

Barnhizer scored 21 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, dished six assists with four steals and three blocked shots. He’s the only player in the nation to twice this season post a double-double in points and rebounds with three assists, three steals and three blocked shots. His five straight doubles ties him with Ohio State’s Evan Turner (2009) for the most by a Big Ten Conference player since 1995.

The Wildcats (9-3) built a 10-point lead at intermission and finished the game shooting 53.1% (34 of 64) while collecting 14 steals and forcing 18 DePaul turnovers. Matthew Nicholson hit 6 of 8 to score 14 points with three steals and Jalen Leach added 13 points with five steals.

Jacob Meyer led the Blue Demons (8-4) with 18 points. Conor Enright scored 12 points with seven rebounds and six assists and David Skogman scored 11 points to go with his 10 rebounds. CJ Gunn had 10 points and four steals off the bench.

Northwestern will play its final nonconference game December 29 when it hosts Northeastern. DePaul will play host to Loyola of Maryland December 28.

