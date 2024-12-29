Barker and No. 20 Alabama host Jacksonville

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-5) at Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Alabama faces…

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-5) at Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Alabama faces Jacksonville after Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 23 points in Alabama’s 75-68 victory against the Richmond Spiders.

The Crimson Tide have gone 6-0 at home. Alabama is 10-1 against opponents over .500.

The Dolphins have gone 2-4 away from home. Jacksonville ranks second in the ASUN with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Saniyah Craig averaging 4.0.

Alabama averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville has shot at a 36.9% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 34.9% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Nye is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 13.7 points.

Edyn Battle is averaging 19.9 points for the Dolphins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

