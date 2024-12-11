Barbot leads Charleston (SC) against Jacksonville State after 35-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-1) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-3) Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-1) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-3)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays Jacksonville State after Taryn Barbot scored 35 points in Charleston (SC)’s 86-45 win over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Gamecocks have gone 3-0 at home. Jacksonville State is fourth in the CUSA with 15.0 assists per game led by Elsie Harris averaging 2.9.

The Cougars are 2-0 in road games. Charleston (SC) is second in the CAA with 15.6 assists per game led by Taylor Barbot averaging 4.6.

Jacksonville State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Charleston (SC) gives up. Charleston (SC) has shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 38.1% shooting opponents of Jacksonville State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Barnes is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging nine points and 1.6 blocks.

Taryn Barbot is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Cougars.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

