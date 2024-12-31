Banks scores 21 as Tulane downs Charlotte 83-68

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kaleb Banks scored 21 points to help Tulane defeat Charlotte 83-68 on Tuesday in an American…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kaleb Banks scored 21 points to help Tulane defeat Charlotte 83-68 on Tuesday in an American Athletic Conference opener.

Banks had five rebounds for the Green Wave (7-7). Rowan Brumbaugh added 19 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 6 for 9 from the line. Asher Woods had 16 points and shot 6 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Nik Graves finished with 14 points and four assists for the 49ers (7-7). Robert Braswell added 10 points and Dean Reiber had nine points and nine rebounds.

Banks scored nine points in the first half to help put Tulane ahead 34-27 at the break. Brumbaugh scored a team-high 14 points after the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

