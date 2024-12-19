Banks leads Belmont against No. 16 Kentucky after 23-point game

Belmont Bruins (5-5) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-1) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits No. 16 Kentucky…

Belmont Bruins (5-5) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-1)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits No. 16 Kentucky after Jailyn Banks scored 23 points in Belmont’s 73-70 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Wildcats are 6-0 on their home court. Kentucky is 8-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bruins have gone 2-2 away from home. Belmont is ninth in the MVC scoring 27.8 points per game in the paint led by Carmyn Harrison averaging 6.7.

Kentucky averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.4 per game Belmont allows. Belmont has shot at a 38.5% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points greater than the 31.6% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dazia Lawrence averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 47.9% from beyond the arc.

Emily La Chapell is shooting 42.5% and averaging 12.1 points for the Bruins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.