Banks leads Belmont against No. 16 Kentucky after 23-point game

Belmont Bruins (5-5) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-1)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont faces No. 16 Kentucky after Jailyn Banks scored 23 points in Belmont’s 73-70 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Wildcats have gone 6-0 at home. Kentucky is 7-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Bruins have gone 2-2 away from home. Belmont is ninth in the MVC with 11.8 assists per game led by Banks averaging 2.5.

Kentucky scores 76.9 points, 13.2 more per game than the 63.7 Belmont gives up. Belmont has shot at a 38.5% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points greater than the 31.6% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dazia Lawrence averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 47.9% from beyond the arc.

Emily La Chapell is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bruins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

