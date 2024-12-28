Banks leads Belmont against Bradley after 23-point outing

Bradley Braves (6-5) at Belmont Bruins (5-6) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays Bradley after Jailyn…

Bradley Braves (6-5) at Belmont Bruins (5-6)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays Bradley after Jailyn Banks scored 23 points in Belmont’s 84-78 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Bruins are 2-1 in home games. Belmont ranks ninth in the MVC with 28.0 points per game in the paint led by Carmyn Harrison averaging 5.5.

The Braves are 2-4 in road games. Bradley leads the MVC giving up only 55.9 points per game while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

Belmont averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more made shots than the 2.7 per game Bradley allows. Bradley averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Belmont allows.

The Bruins and Braves face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banks is averaging 12.3 points for the Bruins.

Soleil Barnes is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Braves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Braves: 5-5, averaging 61.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

