Banks leads Belmont against Bradley after 23-point game

Bradley Braves (6-5) at Belmont Bruins (5-6)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts Bradley after Jailyn Banks scored 23 points in Belmont’s 84-78 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Bruins are 2-1 in home games. Belmont ranks ninth in the MVC with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Carmyn Harrison averaging 2.4.

The Braves have gone 2-4 away from home. Bradley is the leader in the MVC giving up only 55.9 points per game while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

Belmont averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more made shots than the 2.7 per game Bradley allows. Bradley has shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

The Bruins and Braves meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banks is averaging 12.3 points for the Bruins.

Soleil Barnes is shooting 38.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Braves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Braves: 5-5, averaging 61.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

