Banks and UNC Asheville host UNC Wilmington

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-4) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-3)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville plays UNC Wilmington after Josh Banks scored 21 points in UNC Asheville’s 114-60 victory over the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

The Seahawks are 6-1 on their home court. UNC Wilmington ranks fourth in the CAA in rebounding with 35.2 rebounds. Sean Moore leads the Seahawks with 5.6 boards.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 on the road. UNC Asheville leads the Big South with 15.7 assists. Jordan Marsh paces the Bulldogs with 3.8.

UNC Wilmington makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than UNC Asheville has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). UNC Asheville scores 10.9 more points per game (84.8) than UNC Wilmington gives up (73.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Corbin is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 7.1 points.

Banks is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 88.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

