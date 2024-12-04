Banks and the Illinois State Redbirds visit conference foe Belmont

Illinois State Redbirds (4-3) at Belmont Bruins (6-2) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -5.5; over/under…

Illinois State Redbirds (4-3) at Belmont Bruins (6-2)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State visits Belmont in MVC action Wednesday.

The Bruins have gone 3-1 in home games. Belmont is third in the MVC with 17.1 assists per game led by Isaiah Walker averaging 3.6.

The Redbirds are 1-0 in road games. Illinois State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Belmont averages 81.4 points, 11.0 more per game than the 70.4 Illinois State allows. Illinois State averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Belmont allows.

The Bruins and Redbirds meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Lundblade is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 12.1 points.

Jack Daugherty averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc.

