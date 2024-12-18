Banks’ 17 lead Illinois State past Northern Illinois 81-60

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Dalton Banks had 17 points in Illinois State’s 81-60 victory over Northern Illinois on Wednesday night.…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Dalton Banks had 17 points in Illinois State’s 81-60 victory over Northern Illinois on Wednesday night.

Banks added eight rebounds and three steals for the Redbirds (7-4, 0-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Chase Walker scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Johnny Kinziger went 4 of 12 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

The Huskies (3-8) were led in scoring by Quentin Jones, who finished with 27 points. Northern Illinois also got 12 points and two steals from Kailon Nicholls. Tsvet Sotirov had nine points and two steals.

Illinois State took the lead with 16:50 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Kinziger led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 36-28 at the break. Illinois State pulled away with a 14-0 run in the second half to extend a 14-point lead to 28 points. They outscored Northern Illinois by 13 points in the final half, as Walker led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.