Bamisile’s 25 lead VCU over Colorado State 76-68

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Joe Bamisile scored 25 points as VCU beat Colorado State 76-68 on Saturday night.

Bamisile added nine rebounds for the Rams (9-2). Max Shulga scored 20 points and added 10 rebounds. Alphonzo Billups III shot 3 for 6, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.

Keshawn Williams finished with 14 points for the Rams (5-5). Nique Clifford added 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals for Colorado State. Jalen Lake had 12 points.

VCU took the lead with 18:59 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 33-32 at halftime, with Shulga racking up 10 points. Bamisile’s 15-point second half helped VCU close out the eight-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

