Bamisile and VCU host New Mexico

VCU Rams (9-2) at New Mexico Lobos (8-3, 1-0 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -2.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU plays New Mexico after Joe Bamisile scored 25 points in VCU’s 76-68 win against the Colorado State Rams.

The Lobos have gone 6-1 at home. New Mexico is ninth in college basketball with 87.8 points and is shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Rams play their first true road game after going 9-2 with a 3-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. VCU scores 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 18.1 points per game.

New Mexico scores 87.8 points, 28.8 more per game than the 59.0 VCU gives up. VCU averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game New Mexico allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Dent is shooting 48.9% and averaging 17.7 points for the Lobos.

Max Shulga is averaging 16.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and two steals for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 7-3, averaging 87.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

