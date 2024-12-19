Bal’s 27 lead Santa Clara over Kennesaw State 94-74

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Adama-Alpha Bal’s 27 points helped Santa Clara defeat Kennesaw State 94-74 on Wednesday. Bal shot…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Adama-Alpha Bal’s 27 points helped Santa Clara defeat Kennesaw State 94-74 on Wednesday.

Bal shot 8 for 15 (6 for 11 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Broncos (7-5). Tyeree Bryan scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Elijah Mahi shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Adrian Wooley led the way for the Owls (7-4) with 25 points. Braedan Lue added 18 points for Kennesaw State. Simeon Cottle had 14 points and seven assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Santa Clara hosts South Dakota and Kennesaw State goes on the road to play San Jose State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

