Ballo, Indiana Hoosiers to visit Williams, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Indiana Hoosiers (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Indiana Hoosiers (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -4; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Brice Williams and Nebraska host Oumar Ballo and Indiana in Big Ten action Friday.

The Cornhuskers are 5-0 in home games. Nebraska ranks fourth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 35.3 rebounds. Berke Buyuktuncel paces the Cornhuskers with 5.9 boards.

The Hoosiers play their first true road game after going 8-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Indiana is 8-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Nebraska’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Indiana gives up. Indiana scores 9.8 more points per game (80.4) than Nebraska allows (70.6).

The Cornhuskers and Hoosiers face off Friday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 46.5% and averaging 17.5 points for the Cornhuskers.

Malik Reneau is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Hoosiers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.