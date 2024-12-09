Ball State visits McMahon and No. 12 Ohio State

Ball State Cardinals (6-3) at Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ball State Cardinals (6-3) at Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Ohio State faces Ball State after Cotie McMahon scored 25 points in Ohio State’s 83-74 victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Buckeyes are 4-0 in home games. Ohio State averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 8-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Cardinals have gone 1-0 away from home. Ball State scores 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

Ohio State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Ball State gives up. Ball State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Ohio State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Gray is shooting 45.7% and averaging 15.6 points for the Buckeyes.

Lachelle Austin is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 12.9 points and 2.4 steals.

