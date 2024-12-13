Ball State visits Hacker and Bellarmine

Ball State Cardinals (3-6) at Bellarmine Knights (3-7) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts Ball State…

Ball State Cardinals (3-6) at Bellarmine Knights (3-7)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts Ball State after Landin Hacker scored 21 points in Bellarmine’s 94-66 victory over the Brescia Bearcats.

The Knights are 3-2 on their home court. Bellarmine is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

The Cardinals are 0-3 on the road. Ball State has a 2-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Bellarmine makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Ball State has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Ball State averages 72.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 78.0 Bellarmine gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Johnson is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Knights.

Jermahri Hill is averaging 16.2 points for the Cardinals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.