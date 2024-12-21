Ball State hosts Evansville following Comer’s 20-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (3-8, 0-1 MVC) at Ball State Cardinals (4-6) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Evansville Purple Aces (3-8, 0-1 MVC) at Ball State Cardinals (4-6)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -3.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits Ball State after Tayshawn Comer scored 20 points in Evansville’s 80-54 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Cardinals are 1-2 in home games. Ball State averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Purple Aces are 0-5 on the road. Evansville gives up 73.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.2 points per game.

Ball State is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Evansville allows to opponents. Evansville averages 67.6 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 72.7 Ball State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermahri Hill is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Gabriel Pozzato is averaging 15.4 points and 1.8 steals for the Purple Aces.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.